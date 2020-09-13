By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has urged Nigerian pastors to normalise cesarean surgery for their female church members in a bid to reduce death amongst pregnant women.

She said this in a video which she posted on her official Instagram page on Sunday.

Some percentage of female worshippers often decide to give birth like a ”Hebrew woman” (vaginal birth) rather than undergoing cesarean section.

The controversial actress urged female folks to listen to their doctors just like they listen to their ordained pastors.

According to her, God made cesarean section, IVF, surrogacy, adoption and the likes, as options for humans.

”Stop killing women! They are not Hebrew women, they are Nigerian” she said.

Watch the video below