By Muhammad Nasir Bello/NAN

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has condoled with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto) on the demise of his daughter, Sadiya Aliyu.

Tinubu, who was on a condolence visit to Sokoto State on Saturday, described the death as a great loss to the bereaved families and prayed for late Aliyu’s soul to rest in peace.

The APC leader further restated commitment to the unity of Nigeria, saying that the country could achieve nothing without unity.

“We have to unite to develop our country. The blood that runs in my veins is the same blood that runs in every Nigerian vein.

“Whether I am Yoruba and you are Fulani, Hausa or Igbo, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians.

“Therefore, we should always dwell and take Nigeria first in everything we do for the good of our country,” he said.

In his response, Wamakko thanked the APC leader and his entourage for the visit and prayed for their journey safety.

On Tinubu’s entourage were former Governors of Kebbi and Nasarawa, Alhaji Adamu Aleru, and Sen. Tanko Almakura, as well as former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Rubadu and Alhaji Yusuf Ali, an APC stakeholder.





The late Aliyu, aged 23, died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following childbirth complications.

The late Aliyu had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

She was survived by her parents, husband, Tambari Yusuf, a staff of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), and a five-year-old daughter.