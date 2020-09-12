Suspected Fulani militia has gruesomely killed a 24-year-old final year student of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria identified as Isaac Thomas in Atakmawei, Zamandabo ward, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) in Southern Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the National Public Relations Officer of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Mr. Luka Binniyat,

The SOKAPU PRO said the Fulani militia laid ambush for Isaac, his brother Anthony Magaji and one other person, on the way to their sugar cane farm.

According to the statement, “the Fulani militia on the 8th September 2020 lay an ambush for three Atyap youths from Atakmawei in the same Zamandabo Ward in Atyap Chiefdom, as they went to clear weed in their sugar cane farm about a kilometer from their village.

“Suddenly, armed herdsmen came from hiding and struck. They descended on them with daggers and machetes. Isaac Thomas, a final year student of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, was hacked down. They axed his neck and head with macabre wounds and killed him instantly”

“Anthony Magaji, also an OND student of the same school, managed to escape with life-threatening injuries and is now under intensive care in a hospital, while the third escaped with less injury.”

The colleague of the deceased identified as Ugwuja also confirmed the incident and further stated that Anthony is still in critical condition.

“I regret to announce the sudden death of a colleague, friend and a humble secretary of Our Lady Cause of Our Joy Praesidium, Legion of Mary Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria.. Brother Isaac Thomas.. A final year HND student at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria”

“He was attacked along side his brother Magaji Anthony who is in critical condition now, but the attackers (herdsmen) succeeded in killing Isaac it all happened in their hometown Kafanchan early morning of today.. Brother with a heavy heart we pray your soul rest in peace and may perpetual light shine in your part, Amen”.



