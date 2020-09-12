Chris Ihebuzo, who claimed to have hacked Access Bank and extracted more than 2,000 customer’s data has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC).

The anti-graft agency announced the arrest of the self-acclaimed hacker in an Instagram post.

He is being held for cyberstalking.

According to the anti-graft agency, Chris was arrested in Benin City, Edo State after it received a petition from a new generation Bank.

Allegations against Chris was that in an online video, he claimed to be in possession of some personal information and Biometric Verification Numbers of over 2000 customers of the bank, which he claimed to have obtained after hacking into its database from his personal laptop computer.

Upon arrest, the laptop used to upload the viral video was recovered, and a printout of over 2000 bank details, including the BVN of customers of the bank.

12 blank ATM cards were also recovered from Chris. The ATM cards are suspected to be for the perpetration of his alleged criminal activity.

The anti-graft agency said that it is carrying out investigations to find other accomplices in the suspected crime.

It also said Chris would be charged to court immediately investigations are concluded.



