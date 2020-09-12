Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have announced the signing of AS Roma’s defender, Alessandro Florenzi.

The French giant signed the full-back on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

Florenzi came through Roma’s youth academy and joined their senior team in 2011 when he made his debut appearance.

Since then he had played in 222 matches for the club scoring 25 goals in all. Last season, the 29-year-old was loaned to Valencia for the second half of the season.

“I’m especially proud and happy to become a PSG player,” he said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe today, as was confirmed with their run to the Champions League final last month.

“I’ve got the desire to give my maximum for PSG and the supporters of the club. There are enormous challenges ahead of us this season. It will be a pleasure and an honor to turnout at the sides of my new team-mates, who are among the best players in the world.”

Florenzi is expected to fill the void left by Thomas Meunier who joined Borussia Dortmund for free this summer.