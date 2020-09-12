By Taiwo Okanlawon

A bloody clash between suspected cult groups at Aleke community in Ikorodu, Lagos on Thursday has led to the killing of one pregnant woman identified as Risikat Saliman.

Saliman, 35, was shot dead after dozens of suspected cultists invaded Aleke community market around 8 pm and started shooting sporadically.

The Baale of Aleke Adeniyi Okemati said the hoodlums had gunned down the mother of two before the arrival of policemen from Imota division.

“I don’t know why they came and be terrorising our people. We want Lagos government to intervene so that we can collectively curb the menace to enable my people sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The Baale urged residents to collaborate with local vigilante teams to curb insecurity in the area.

Brother of the deceased Babatunde Saliman told NAN that he met his sister “at the market lying in a pool of blood; some of her friends who came to the scene said that she was pregnant.”

“Her body has been released by the police and was taken to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary in preparation to transport her to her home town in Kwara State,” he said.

Mr Saliman called on the police to investigate the killing and ensure the suspects are brought to justice.





Lagos police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said the cult clash was between Aiye and Eiye confraternity.

He added that policemen have restored normalcy to the area while the matter had been taken to the State Criminal Invesgation Department (SCID) Panti, Lagos.

He said: “The woman was killed by a stray bullet when the two rival cults of Eiye and Aiye engaged each other in a supremacy battle.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has zero tolerance for cultism. Cultism breeds various other crimes wherever they exist.”