By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two suspected phone thieves have been arrested by officers of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspects are: Olalekan and Waheed.

They were arrested at Ajah Bridge on Saturday shortly after they allegedly stole two phones around 9.00pm.

According to the RRS, on its Facebook page, a case of phone theft was reported at about 9am by two victims to RRS officers under Ajah Bridge.

“Prompt reaction of the police officers led to the arrest of two suspects, Olalekan and Waheed.

“One Venus phone was recovered. The suspects have been handed over to Ajah Police Station,” the RRS said.