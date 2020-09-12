By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian actress Nse Ikpe-Etim is part of the cast for award winning Nollywood film King Of Boys by Kemi Adetiba.

Etim started acting on stage at the university at 18. Her first TV appearance was in the family soap ‘Inheritance.’ She came back with Emem Isong’s Reloaded alongside Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Desmond Elliot in 2008, which made her prominent.

The upcoming sequel features Temitope Olowoniyan who will play the role of Aisha Banjo, Amanda Oruh, Jide Oyegbile, and Nse Ikpe-Etim as the First Lady of Lagos, H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle.

Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale) and H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle are set to give us real drama. If you watched KOB 1, then you should anticipate this one already.

She wrote:

You think you’re ready but you’re not.

Say hello to the First Lady of Lagos, H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle. Or else. 😈





Reposted from @kemiadetiba

This… Woman… Is… BRILLIANT!!!

FULL STOP!!

Etim in 2014 won Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for Best actress in a Drama.