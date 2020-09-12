A Nigerian Sylvester Henry Owen has been arrested in India for attempting to smuggle into the country ecstasy pills worth $136,000.

The 41 year-old Nigerian was arrested on Thursday in Bengaluru in a joint operation by Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport and local police.

Regarded as drug kingpin in India, Owen was resident in Mumbai, until he moved to Bengaluru last month, claiming to be an importer of hair for wig making.

According to New Indian Express, his cover was blown open, after an electric massager arrived from Brussels via DHL EXPRESS, to be delivered to him. Eagle-eyed officials found concealed in the massager 1,980 ecstasy pills.

“After removing the contents, we repacked it and made a DHL agent call Owen on Thursday morning to say that the parcel would be delivered shortly. Owen asked the agent to come near a bakery at Hommadevanahalli in Horamavu,” an official said.

A DHL van, with a driver and two Customs officials masquerading as cargo centre employees, headed to the location, with officials following close behind.

“When one of our staffers handed over the parcel, Owen showed his identity proof with a passport. After confirming his identity, we nabbed him in the middle of the road. He is well-built and resisted, but was overpowered and taken to the Customs office,” a senior official said.

Police and Customs officials recovered 200 gram of ganja from his house.

The accused had set up a small business in Mumbai, selling African hair that acted as a front for his illegal activity.





“We expect crucial information from him to nab bigger fish,” the official added.