Nigerian boyfriend of American singer Tamar Braxton said the affair is over, claiming to have been a victim of domestic violence by Tamar.

Adefeso has gone further to file a restraining order against her.

According to Adefeso, Braxton attacked him while he was driving his Rolls Royce car, and that she threatened to have him killed.

He added that she unexpectedly started punching him in the jugular, which caused him to become disoriented while behind the wheel on his Rolls-Royce, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Adefeso, 49, went on to claim that Braxton began to trash the car when he pulled over and parked the vehicle, damaging the camera and rearview mirror, and that he suffered bruising to his neck and shoulder area.

He said the damage to the car cost $30,000.

After the incident in question, the businessman said Braxton confessed that her ex-husband wanted to ‘send goons’ to kill him six months ago, but she stopped it from happening.

According to those same same court documents, he says she has since threatened to let those ‘goons’ loose on him.

Adefeso subsequently filed for the temporary restraining order in Los Angeles on Tuesday.





The following day Adefeso addressed his request for a restraining order, and some of the tumultuous events that led to his split with Braxton, on YouTube Live, as reported by ET.

He first made a point to talk about the seriousness of mental health concerns in America and how society needs to take away the ‘stigma’ behind it.

‘It’s important that we continue to stand by and support people who have mental health [issues],’ he urged viewers, before making it clear that he had no intention of ‘speaking out ill against someone who I love so much.’

“I love Tamar with my entire heart. I loved her from day one… I loved her with everything I had, and I stood by her through thick and thin,” he said. “I will continue to stand by Tamar no matter what,” Adefeso said in an Instagram post.

“I will never, ever bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I’ve spent so long with… [but] I’ll speak the truth,” he continued. “I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked.”

He said that this alleged altercation was his basis for requesting a restraining order.

Tamar Braxton has not reacted.

Last month in an emotional Instagram post, she credited Adefeso with saving her life after he found her unresponsive in their home and called emergency services back in July

The Braxton Family Values star was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after, according to multiple reports, she was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying.

She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.