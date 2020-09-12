By Taiwo Okanlawon

The National Assembly has postponed its September 15, 2020 resumption of plenary sessions by another two weeks.

According to a statement issued by the acting clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Olatunde Ojo, the lawmakers would now resume on Tuesday 29th September 2020.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on Thursday, July 23, 2020 adjourned plenary sessions to Tuesday, September 15, 2020, to enable lawmakers to observe their annual vacation.

Ojo however did not give any reason for rescheduling the resumption date in his statement.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 29th September 2020.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date.”

In a related development, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Ecology and Climate Change has urged contractors handling the projects for the remediation of polluted sites in Ogoniland to expedite action on completing the project.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Sen. Hassan Mohammed Gusau, made this call when he led the joint committee on an inspection tour of the sites in Ogoniland.





The lawmaker, who noted the remediation process requires much technicalities which should not be rushed, however, urged contractors to rise up to the occasion and stop making excuses.