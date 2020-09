Naomi Osaka fought back from a bruising first set loss to overcome Belarusian Victoria Azarenka to win her second US Open Grand Slam title, in three years.

After shaking off a 1-6 thrashing in the first set, the Japanese star rallied to beat her opponent 6-3 6-3 in the last two sets, to win the championship.

It was her third Grand Slam victory, in all.

More to follow