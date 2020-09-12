By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Boboski, the most wanted suspected kidnapper, armed robber and murderer, whose real name is Honest Diigbara, has died from bullet wounds few hours after he was arrested and paraded at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters, Port Harcourt.

Boboski and his second in Command who were obviously groaning in pains while they were being paraded were drenched in blood sustained from bullet wounds.

The notorious gang Leader became lifeless in the presence of journalists and Police officers while they were being paraded.

Boboski, who had been on the Police Watch list and declared wanted by the State Government with a Bounty of N30 million placed on him by Governor Nyesom Wike was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020, in a sting operation of the Command with the assistance of a local security outfit in the area.

According to the Police Commissioner CP Joseph Mukan, “he was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai Local Government Area , where he was with his gang of killers.

“On sighting the Police they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive.”

Mukan, in a statement enumerated some his criminal atrocities he committed, which included:

* kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was killed even after his gang collected ransom





* the kidnap and killing of a police officer, SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom

* killing of a soldier and a personnel of NSCDC at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year.

*The Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo for N7 million ransom

* the killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highway after their rifles were taken at Botem, Ogoniland.

“The Command uses the opportunity to urge the people of the State to continue to remain steadfast and trust in the ability of the Police to protect their lives and property”, Mukan said.