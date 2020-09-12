Ka State Polytechnic has announced resumption of full academic activities on Monday, September 14. This was contained in a statement released by the institution’s head of public relations and protocol unit, Uredo Omale on Friday.

According to the statement, the academic board of Kogi State Polytechnic approved a revised academic calendar for 2019/2020 session at her emergency meeting on Tuesday.

The management of the polytechnic enjoined students to ensure; full compliance with safety protocols as clearly specified by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

The measures include the use of face mask and shield in crowded areas, regular hand washing with soap under running water and social distancing.

“The management, according to the Acting Rector, has put necessary measures in place to make the campus conducive for teaching and learning, amongst which are building of a befitting security house, equipping the security personnel with digital security gadgets, lighting to illuminate the campus at night, blockage of multiple entrances, rehabilitation of lecture theatres and expansion of health centre from a 3-bed to a 30-bed medical centre among others,” the statement said.