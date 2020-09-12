Real estate entrepreneur/investor and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Prince Luxury Groups, Omoha Nduka John popularly known as “Prince Omoha” has reacted to reports by some sections of the media who have consistently labelled him as a Realtor.

In a recent interview, the Ebonyi State-born entrepreneur said it was not only inappropriate but also misleading.

He said, “You can call me a real estate entrepreneur, investor or real estate developer or builder but not a Realtor. A Realtor is a person who acts as an agent for the sale and purchase of buildings and lands. A Realtor is more or less an estate agent.”

“I am the group Chief Executive Officer of our company “Prince Luxury Groups”. We specialise in residential homes in Nigeria. So far we have built about 23 duplexes in Lagos between Lekki, Orchid, and Pinnock Estates. And we have sold about 15 units. I’m also working in Abuja and Ebonyi State which is my very own state because of the new development going on there,” he added.

Prince Omoha as he is fondly called, also revealed why ‘Prince’ is attached to his name, giving a vivid peek into his background which is as inspiring as it is interesting.

He said, “ When most people hear the name “Prince” they think I’m from a royal family and they automatically see me as a rich kid or something. Let me make it clear to the public, we were poor during my early stage but not very poor even though my grandfather was a king. Growing up with my parents really impacted a lot in my journey to entrepreneurship. My father was a trader and he used to carry me along his business. When I was 14 years old I started managing his motorcycle parts business in Ezzamgbo area in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.”

He said it was easy for him to take over his father’s business because his siblings were more concerned with living extravagant lives than learning any business. According to him, his father later shutdown the motorcycle parts business and veered into building and renting of open shops, at the Ezzamgbo daily market. With his father’s pressure and his own restless quest for financial independence, Omoha Nduka John started his own business.

“I started a recharge cards business with a token of 3,000 niara. I was making 40 naira in each 1,000 naira sales I made, which I considered as a lucrative business,” he said.

The turning point in his life was between 2008 and 2010 when he came to visit his elder brother in Lagos. After two visits he decided to join his brother in his business where he made substantial savings and ventured into mining business.





“I was into mining while schooling in the university until I met one Anambra man whom I supplied stones and made my first million in the business. I couldn’t believe the money was mine until I ran the supply over and over and kept making millions of naira in each supply. The business kept waxing and I became more focused in searching for foreign investors.

“I kept advertising all kinds of solid materials on my Facebook page till I met one Chinese investor who was interested in my products. I invited him to Nigeria after he sent me money to supply a ton of lead to him as samples. Thereafter, I invited him to Nigeria and he came over with his partners to buy lead, oxide and other precious stones in Nigeria.

“I took them to different States in the northern part of Nigeria where we went into mining. The business kept flourishing until they traveled back to Hong Kong for Chinese New Year festival. I later visited them in Hong Kong, that’s when I fell in love with the Hong Kong city and decided to find opportunities around while controlling my business in Nigeria.

“Though because I was too far from home the business failed and I moved into real estate in 2016. Living in Hong Kong as one of the most expensive cities in the world motivated me to venture into real estate. And till tomorrow I don’t see myself leaving real estate for other business,” he said.

Omoha Nduka John is a real estate entrepreneur/investor. He established his Prince Luxury Groups company in 2016 after having experienced failure in other businesses. His company has undertaken many projects which are basically residential homes.

He is a native of Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State. He did his primary education at Practicing School and secondary at Victory comprehensive Secondary School, both in Ezzamgbo before proceeding to Ebonyi State University (EBSU) where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in political science.