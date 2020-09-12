By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Imo Chapter of the Sports Writers Association (SWAN) has appealed to Gov. Hope Uzodinma to urgently resolve the internal leadership crisis in Heartland football club, Owerri.

This is in order to save the club from extinction.

The association made the appeal on Saturday in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Everest Ezihe and Secretary, Tunde Liadi in Owerri.

SWAN urged the Uzodinma-led government to ensure that salaries and allowances owed the players as a result of the crisis were immediately paid them.

According to the association, this will enable the players to commence preparation for the new season.

It noted that the continuous silence of the governor on the leadership crises in the club and the fact that the club had yet to start preparations for the new season may lead to serious setback.

Earlier, the League Management Company (LMC) had set Sept. 18 as deadline for all clubs to comply with its licencing directive.

However, Heartland FC has yet to begin preparation for the new season due to internal leadership crises, which led to accumulation of unpaid salaries to both players and staff.





“Imo SWAN appeals to Gov. Hope Uzodinma to ensure the crises in the club is halted forthwith, while the government should immediately put machinery in motion which will ensure speedy payment of the emolument owed the players.

“Heartland FC is the pride of the Eastern Heartland, therefore, it will be regrettable if Uzodinma whose administrative mantra is anchored on shared prosperity will out of negligence allow this most cherished game to be destroyed by selfish interests,” the association said.

NAN