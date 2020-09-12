Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor Eucharia Anunobi, took to her timeline to condemn ladies who date married men.

The 55 year old Nollywood star stated that some of these women have been bewitched into thinking that these men will actually divorce their wives and marry them.

She advised such women to desist from the act and be delivered from such wickedness which will ruin their lives eventually.

Read her post:

Having been lured and deceived into becoming a side chick , told by your captor that he will soon chase /divorce his wife . You , on your side keeps “servicing ” him with all the sexual styles you can fathom , waiting to become the Mrs . But before you know what is happening , oga Mrs , is pregnant again, you ask … your wife is pregnant again , why ? And he says it’s a mistake, don’t worry, when she delivers, I will chase her away, but the circle continues and you’re still servicing, still waiting , still being used , still being imprisoned. And even if you succeed and become the mrs , you’re forever looking back , never trusting your captors faithfulness , seeing every female around him as a threat .No peace around you . You’re even more wicked than your captor ! WHO BEWITCHED YOU . WHO DO YOU LIKE THIS ?????? Aaaaah an enemy has done this ! Receive sense and be delivered in Jesus powerful name . Matthew 13 : 28 , Romans 12 : 1 – 2 , 2 Thessalonians 2 : 11 – 12 ,Galatians 3 : 1, Isaiah 48 : 22

