By Jennifer Okundia

Dr Dolor Entertainment front-liner Osadolor Nate Asemota Popularly known as Dr Dolor, releases the visuals for his new single “I Go Pay.”

The track is the lead single off his highly anticipated album “Unexpected” set for release on 18th September 2020…

“I Go Pay” features 2019 BBNaija winner Mercy Eke and Instagram comedienne Maryam Apoakagi popularly known as Taaooma.

The video was shot at the famous Bogobiri, Ikoyi, Lagos and directed by Abula.