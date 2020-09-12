By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Popular Nollywood actor Desmond Eliot, now a politician, has been under a barrage of fierce attacks following his comment justifying godfatherism.
His remark has infuriated Nigerians as many have taken to Twitter to troll the sitting Lagos State House of Assembly member.
Desmond Eliot in an interview spoke about Obaseki’s “Edo no be Lagos” slogan. The Lagos lawmaker berated Obaseki for the slogan.
Elliot then admitted that he is a product of godfatherism.
Speaking on Obaseki’s aim to end godfatherism in Edo, Desmond Elliot said loyalty is important.
Elliot also said that If not for godfatherism Obaseki would not be where he is today.
Elliot while defending godfatherism said that a godfather looks after the interest of his people.
These comments have not gone down well with Nigerians.
Below are some tweets.
Breaking: Edo can be like Lagos, Godfatherism is not a crime ~ Desmond Eliot #NotTooYoungToBeStupid
Edo will never be pocketed by one man.#EdoNoBeLagos
pic.twitter.com/uqk0aCdfJm
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) September 11, 2020
Desmond Elliot definitely is a product of godfatherism, that's why the only good thing he's been able to achieve in about 8 years as HoA member is commissioning a supposedly ultra modern toilet…..smh….These people don't rate Nigerians at all
— Dele (@haywhy23) September 11, 2020
Yahaya Bello and Desmond Elliot will want you to step down from pushing Not yo young to rule agenda.
— Premier (@SodiqTade) September 11, 2020
Whenever I see anyone trying to convince me Lagos is working, in my mind I conclude Nigeria isn't ready for 21st century development.
Imagine what Desmond Elliot calls achievement, how did we miss it as a nation?#Fem#AllEyesOnNengi#BBNaija#FullFocusOnLaycon
— Olokuntoye Abimbola (@bimanthrosoc) September 11, 2020
Edo Can Be Lagos & Godfatherism Is Not A Bad Thing.
Desmond Elliot Said..
Below, fruit and dividend of Godfatherism… pic.twitter.com/sZcRj0R8Hs
— Harrison (@harrisonmbamara) September 11, 2020
Meanwhile, its all these Nigerians that are making noise that have Godfathers pass o. Godfatherism is not only in politics o. Nigerians get Godfathers for almost every endeavour. I support Elliott I beg. There is nothing wrong in having a Godfather; there is everything wrong in having a bad and imposing Godfather.
Nigerians must stop this nonsense. God uses people to help people. God works through people.