Desmond Elliot: under attack over godfatherism

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actor Desmond Eliot, now a politician, has been under a barrage of fierce attacks following his comment justifying godfatherism.

His remark has infuriated Nigerians as many have taken to Twitter to troll the sitting Lagos State House of Assembly member.

Desmond Eliot in an interview spoke about Obaseki’s “Edo no be Lagos” slogan. The Lagos lawmaker berated Obaseki for the slogan.

Elliot then admitted that he is a product of godfatherism.

Speaking on Obaseki’s aim to end godfatherism in Edo, Desmond Elliot said loyalty is important.

Elliot also said that If not for godfatherism Obaseki would not be where he is today.

READ ALSO  Desmond Elliot's twins turn 9

Elliot while defending godfatherism said that a godfather looks after the interest of his people.

These comments have not gone down well with Nigerians.


Below are some tweets.