By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actor Desmond Eliot, now a politician, has been under a barrage of fierce attacks following his comment justifying godfatherism.

His remark has infuriated Nigerians as many have taken to Twitter to troll the sitting Lagos State House of Assembly member.

Desmond Eliot in an interview spoke about Obaseki’s “Edo no be Lagos” slogan. The Lagos lawmaker berated Obaseki for the slogan.

Elliot then admitted that he is a product of godfatherism.

Speaking on Obaseki’s aim to end godfatherism in Edo, Desmond Elliot said loyalty is important.

Elliot also said that If not for godfatherism Obaseki would not be where he is today.

Elliot while defending godfatherism said that a godfather looks after the interest of his people.

These comments have not gone down well with Nigerians.





Below are some tweets.

Breaking: Edo can be like Lagos, Godfatherism is not a crime ~ Desmond Eliot #NotTooYoungToBeStupid Edo will never be pocketed by one man.#EdoNoBeLagos

pic.twitter.com/uqk0aCdfJm — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) September 11, 2020

Desmond Elliot definitely is a product of godfatherism, that's why the only good thing he's been able to achieve in about 8 years as HoA member is commissioning a supposedly ultra modern toilet…..smh….These people don't rate Nigerians at all — Dele (@haywhy23) September 11, 2020

Yahaya Bello and Desmond Elliot will want you to step down from pushing Not yo young to rule agenda. — Premier (@SodiqTade) September 11, 2020

Whenever I see anyone trying to convince me Lagos is working, in my mind I conclude Nigeria isn't ready for 21st century development.

Imagine what Desmond Elliot calls achievement, how did we miss it as a nation?#Fem#AllEyesOnNengi#BBNaija#FullFocusOnLaycon — Olokuntoye Abimbola (@bimanthrosoc) September 11, 2020

Edo Can Be Lagos & Godfatherism Is Not A Bad Thing.

Desmond Elliot Said.. Below, fruit and dividend of Godfatherism… pic.twitter.com/sZcRj0R8Hs — Harrison (@harrisonmbamara) September 11, 2020