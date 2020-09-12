By Jennifer Okundia

American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model Ciara Princess Wilson and her American football quarterback husband

Russell Wilson had a family photo shoot and we’ve got all the pictures.

The couple with their kids Future Jnr, who Ciara had with ex fiance and rapper Future, Sienna and recently Win, who are the couple’s two kids together, look absolutely amazing in an all black theme photo session.

They welcomed their son Win, back in July this year. Ciara captioned the pictures: Familia de Cinco. #5

Family Photos by 📷 @awilly03