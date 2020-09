A new episode of “Therapy“ is out and Stephanie and Abiodun are not on the same page over the involvement of Abiodun’s mother in their marriage.

Dr Jude once again is in for it, as he has to keep advising the couple during their therapy session.

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session.

It features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.