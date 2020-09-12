Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday mourned a former Managing Director of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Thahal.

The president also condoled with General Yakubu Gowon and the family of the deceased.

Late Thahal served meritoriously as Captain of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years.

He also supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.

However, Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Air Fleet pilot, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal.’

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the family of former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal, OON, who served meritoriously as Captain of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years, and supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.

“The President commiserates with Gen. Yakubu Gowon over the loss of a good friend, confidant and prayer partner, while sympathizing with Captain Thahal’s wife, Mrs Atsa Thahal, and daughter, Dr Adzira Thahal, and all former members of staff of Nigeria Airways and entire aviation industry.”



