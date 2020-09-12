Arsenal gave notice about their ambition in the new English Premier League season on Saturday, routing newly promoted side, Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to bag the three points.

Alexander Lacazette opened scoring in the eighth minute in a goal scramble, and just needed to tap in the ball, which Areola could not hold.

Lacazette thus became the first goal scorer of the season.

After resumption of play in the second half, Arsenal new signing Gabriel doubled their advantage in the 49th minute.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang increased the the tally in the 57th minute.

Willian, the new man from Chelsea had a touch in all the three goals.

Arsenal had more shots at the goal, nine to Fulham’s four and also had more possession of the ball, 55 percent to Fulham’s 45.