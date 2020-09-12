By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has impounded 13,461 vehicles for traffic violation in the State in the last eight months.

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye disclosed this on Friday during an oversight tour of the office office by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said that the agency had a total staff strength of 4,239, with three officers dismissed while 18 others had died from active service.

The LASTMA boss said that 13,461 vehicles were involved in traffic violations between January and August this year.

Oduyoye, told the committee that the agency was facing numerous challenges such as inadequate provision of space for impounded vehicles.

He said other challenges included non-availability of zonal office, change/refresh rooms for officers, non-availability of functional patrol vehicles and inadequate recovery vehicles.

The LASTMA boss stated that the agency lacked signage that was required for speed limits and no parking on the highway.

The general manager expressed concern over the intrusion on the highway by street parking and the improper planning approval given to filling stations and event centres.



