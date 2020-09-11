Lauretta Onochie social media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries acted like evil and not Christlike when he attacked OAP Daddy Freeze.

Ibiyeomie had threatened to have Daddy Freeze arrested for criticizing Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church who shared a sermon advising women to be submissive in marriage.

Ibiyeomie said, “The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

Onochie who reacted to the threat from Ibiyeomie wondered what is stopping the Nigerian Police Force from doing something about it.

“THIS IS EVIL. I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it. I haven’t seen any.

“Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I’m not sure if this requires a petition to the @PoliceNG before they act. EVIL!”

See the tweet below;





THIS IS EVIL

I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it.

I haven't seen any. Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I'm not sure if this requires a petition to the @PoliceNG before they act.

EVIL! https://t.co/EeiqxL84FT — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) September 11, 2020