Popular Instagram comedian, skit maker and content creator Lasisi Elenu is out with Episode two of his new web series titled “Mama and Papa Godspower.”

The series features a family of four – a man Lasisi, his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

A situational family drama filled with comedy and reality.

An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success, is what this family drama deals with.