The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof Lilian Salami has approved a virtual matriculation for students admitted into the 2019/2020 academic session of the university.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Friday.

“The event holds on Tuesday 15th September, 2020.

“Only the university’s principal officers and a few designated officials as well as student representatives of the various college, schools, institutes and faculties are expected to be physically present”.

“The provost, deans, directors, other matriculating students and members of the university community are to participate via a link that would be provided by the ICTU/CRPU”, she said.

She noted that the use of face masks is compulsory for those who will be physically present at the venue.