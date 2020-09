By Jennifer Okundia

Off her Celia album, multi talented Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has dropped a remix of her ‘Koroba’ single, by her son Jamil.

The mother and child were having a lovely moment when Jamil also stated that his mum and DMW label boss and award winning singer Davido, are his favorite artiste.

The visual is such a delightful one. Take a look.

Tiwa wrote:

Koroba remix ft @officialjamilbalogun