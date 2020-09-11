France international Olivier Giroud is set to switch from Chelsea to Italian giants Juventus, multiple reports indicated Friday.

The former Arsenal player has reportedly agreed a provisional 2-year deal with Juventus worth €9m.

Chelsea are asking for €5m as a fee, Sky Italia reported.

The 33 year-old Giroud wants to leave Stamford Bridge as he faces the prospect of missing first-team spot at Chelsea this season.

This was because of the arrival of Germany’s Timo Werner, as well as the presence of young England forward Tammy Abraham.