Edouard Mendy: leaving Rennes for Chelsea

Chelsea have secured the services of Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy, reports said.

According to reports, Chelsea and Rennes have already agreed the terms for the 28 year-old player.

“Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours – the deal is 100% done”, tweeted Fabrizio Romano, a knowledgeable source on European football.

“The deal is done !! Ready for medicals and signing. #Chelsea have a new great goalkeeper. Good luck to #Mendy”, wrote Sky Sport journalist, Angelo Mangiante.

Mendy is expected to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea’s first choice keeper.

