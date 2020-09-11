Chelsea have secured the services of Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy, reports said.

According to reports, Chelsea and Rennes have already agreed the terms for the 28 year-old player.

“Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours – the deal is 100% done”, tweeted Fabrizio Romano, a knowledgeable source on European football.

“The deal is done !! Ready for medicals and signing. #Chelsea have a new great goalkeeper. Good luck to #Mendy”, wrote Sky Sport journalist, Angelo Mangiante.

Mendy is expected to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea’s first choice keeper.