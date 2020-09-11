By PMNEWS reporter

Paul Pogba, recently hit by coronavirus, is back in training but he remains a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on 19 September, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said today.

The France international was forced to withdraw from his country’s squad for the recent UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, as did several of his colleagues with the world champions.

“Paul’s had a couple of training sessions so he’s lost out on a few sessions because of the virus, of course,” Ole told MUTV.

“But Paul is quick to get fit. Of course, he worked really hard to get back after lockdown last time and played the majority of the games.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100 per cent sure though.”

Pogba made 14 of his 22 United appearances last term after football resumed in June, helping propel the Reds into third place in the Premier League table.

Although the Frenchman looks set to miss Saturday’s friendly against Aston Villa, which is being shown in full on MUTV, Luke Shaw will feature in the game after returning to fitness.

Axel Tuanzebe misses out on a reunion with his former loan club but new signing Donny van de Beek is likely to get a first outing for the Reds.





*Reported by Man United website