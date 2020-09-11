Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko, the daughter of former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has passed away.

Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko died at the age of 23 years following complications arising from childbirth.

TVC News reported that Sadiya died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

However, Sadiya was buried on Thursday night.

Her funeral prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Liman Malami Shehu Akwara.

The funeral took place at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

See photos from the funeral prayers below:



