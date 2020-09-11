By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the former governor of Sokoto and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko over the demise of his daughter, Sadiya.

Kalu, in a condolence message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, lamented the death of the young lady. He prayed to Allah to grant the Wamakko family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I was shocked and devastated when I received the sad news of the passing of Sadiya Wamakko, daughter of my colleague and friend, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

“Sadiya died in her prime but who are we to question Allah.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wamakko family during this period of grief.

“May Allah grant Sadiya Al Jannah Firdaus,” Kalu said.

NAN