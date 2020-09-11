By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would conduct free and fair governorship election in the state on Oct. 10.

Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Assembly’s Speaker, stated this on Friday while leading other lawmakers to the scene of the fire incident at the INEC Office in Akure.

According to the reports, the fire destroyed a container that housed no fewer than 5,000 card readers on Thursday night.

Oleyelogun said that INEC had been conducting successful elections in the state without being found wanting, adding that nobody could be blamed for the fire.

The speaker noted that as legislative members, they were assured that nothing would change the date of the election.

He, therefore, urged the commission to do a thorough investigation to forestall a recurrence, saying that any person found culpable should be made to face the full weight of the law.

NAN