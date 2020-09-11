By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor Jidekene Achufusi professionally known as Swanky JKA has married his sweetheart, in an Igbo traditional wedding.

The actor who first gained prominence after featuring in Nollywood movie Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, also known as Living in Bondage 2, a 2019 Nigerian supernatural thriller film executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah in his directorial debut.

A sequel to the 1992 classic Living in Bondage, the movie boasted of casts including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Muna Abii, with Swanky JKA in his debut role, and Nouah as the main villain.

Although Swanky is yet to reveal the identity of his lovely wife officially, the couple rocked their native attires to mark the beautiful day.

He shared pictures on his timeline to announce the good news to his fans. He said:

:From Our Mouths To God’s Ears 🥰😁🥰

Igbo Amaka

#chijide20

OJI-IGBO 🥰🥰🥰

Igba-Nkwu Ada 🌴

(every family’s dream)

A or B ??!

In other news; We’ve run out of Palm Wine 🤪”





Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, At the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, received 11 nominations and won seven, including Best Overall Movie, Best Movie West Africa and Best Director.

It received a lot of positive reviews and ranked 11th overall on the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time at the end of its theatrical run. The film premiered on Netflix in May 2020.