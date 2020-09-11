By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has barred security aides from accompanying VIPs and political appointees during the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the I-G had warned that anyone who flouted the order would be severely reprimanded.

The directive means that Governor Godwin Obaseki, former APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, APC candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other political actors, are expected to walk to their polling stations alone.

Mba said the IGP had also deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Research and Planning, Mr Adeleye Oyabade to supervise the general security arrangement for the election.