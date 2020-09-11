By Jennifer Okundia

‘One More Night’ crooner and former PSquare duo Peter Okoye aka Mr P, took to social media to disclose when his body of work ‘The Prodigal’ will be released.

Okoye is supposed to have dropped the album a while back, but there was a delay due to him and his family contracting the Corona-virus.

Although the singer successfully recovered from Covid 19 alongside his family back in June 2020, he urged everyone to take preventive measures and stay safe.

Okoye gears up to drop the album on November 11th this year and fans can barely wait.

“🦂 20/11/20 #TheProdigal💽”