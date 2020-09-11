As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road, (Mile 12 – ketu), Lagos State Government has announced that there will be partial closure of a section of the BRT Lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the partial closure was to allow the contractor handling the project commence construction of additional relieve culverts across the road at Ketu bus stop area from Monday 14th of September, 2020 for a minimum of 14 working days.

He explained that the BRT buses that operate along the Ketu axis would be diverted to the service lane from Oluwalogbon street junction during the stipulated time of the construction, adding that the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA would be fully on ground to direct traffic and ensure smooth and steady flow.

The State Government through the statement appealed to BRT buses that ply this corridor to support the project, which is aimed at finding lasting solution to traffic congestions, in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.