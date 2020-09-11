English Premier League. EPL champions, Liverpool have launched their third kit for the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool’s 2020/21 third kit completes the full line up of Nike shirts the Reds will wear in the first year of their partnership.

The defending champions third kit also carries the ‘Tell Us Never’ branding on the home and away kits for the season.

According to the club, the new kit is inspired by the European nights at Anfield and the chequered flags and banners that adorn the Kop for each game.

The shirt will be worn with black shorts, featuring crimson trim, and black and anthracite checkerboard socks, also with crimson detail.

“It’s always special to pull on the Liverpool shirt, especially when we get to play in European competitions at home in front of our fans,” midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s official website.

“There are no words to describe that feeling of walking out in front of our supporters on those special nights. This shirt is a great celebration of our club’s history and I can’t wait to wear it on the pitch,” he added.

The new Liverpool third kit is available for limited pre-order online now and will go on general sale for purchase in store and online from Tuesday, 15 September.



