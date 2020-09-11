By Jennifer Okundia

Popular talented South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is out with his fifth studio album entitled “Any Minute Now (A.M.N).”

The title of the body of work is due to the fact that the rapper’s first child could be born “any minute now.” It includes trap, kwaito and jazz.

“Any Minute Now” features artistes like Bas, Tellaman, Anthony Hamilton, Boogie, Khuli Chana, Youngsta CPT, Samthing Soweto, Zola 7, Langa Mavuso, HHP, Tuks, Mo’molemi, Busiswa, Nadia Nakai, Towdee Mac & Dj Lemonka.

Listen to Hlengiwe feat. Zola 7 off the project here.