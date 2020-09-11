By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian recording artiste, songwriter and actor Lami Phillips is set to release an EP dubbed “Kadara” featuring industry heavyweight rappers M.I. Abaga and Olamide.

She previously dropped the “Intuition” album and singles such as; Baby, Orimiwu and Yago. Excited about the new project, she shared clips from the studio production session with the caption:

”We’re so excited about this!

#KADARA in progress NIGHTS IN FRANCE

48hr sessions.. keep moving. It was 5 am at this time. This EP.. is 👌fire !!! I worked so well with @wanted_prodz in Paris and I can’t wait to share the work! Mehn on this very day I hadn’t eaten .. the food was my music. I’m like we ain’t leaving without hits! @oyeakd and @pauloo2104 will let y’all know soon enough! LAMI season baby! #kadaraseason Go LARGE season! @elizabeth_elohor will soon talk her”

Lami was born in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to Nigeria with her parents and siblings where she attended elementary school at Corona School, Victoria Island. She later moved back to England as a teenager, where she lived for eleven years. While studying in the UK, she took vocal lessons and also joined the choir at her church (Jesus House, UK).

The singer completed her BA (Hons) at the University of Kent, United Kingdom, then had her MA degree from the University of Nottingham, including an Executive MBA from the Pennsylvania State University.