Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, has said that some of the workers in the local government council are to refund excess money collected as salary and allowances from government.

This was disclosed by the NULGE President in the State Mr Tade Adeyemi, in Lokoja on Friday. He also dispelled rumours of plans by the Kogi State Government to sack workers.

According to him, what government was planning to do was to extract the names of some local government workers from the payroll due to their consistent failure to meet up with certain conditions.

Adeyemi said that the affected workers were mainly those who were found guilty of one infraction or the other during the last screening exercise. He mentioned that this set of workers were pardoned by the state government but were asked to fulfil certain conditions to enable government to fully regularise their employment.

“Some of them complied but many took things for granted and refused to comply with the directive of the government more than a year after. These are the workers whose names government is planning to extract from the payroll,” he said.

The NULGE president, however, said that the state government had given those affected another lifeline by setting up committees headed by council treasurers to meet with the affected workers with the aim of perfecting their records.