‘I’m a product of godfatherism’ were the words of Desmond Elliot, a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, as he heaped praise on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Elliot, who was elected as a lawmaker under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, stated this while speaking on the “Edo no be Lagos” campaign by Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki’s effective campaign strategy to mobilize Edo state residents to vote for him touches on ending godfatherism, the practice he believed continued in Lagos State for 13 years after Bola Tinubu left the governorship office.

However, while speaking in a recent interview, Desmond Elliot admitted he is a product of godfatherism.

Desmond, representing Surulere Constituency, added that “Asiwaju Tinubu as never for one day asks me to do something that he knows will be detrimental. He is a progressive man.”

Speaking on Obaseki’s aim to end godfatherism in Edo, Desmond Elliot said;

“Let me tell you, loyalty is important. A godfather always looks for the interest of the people.

“What does he mean by Edo can’t be Lagos. Lagos state makes an IGR of over 30 billion every month. You cannot hear about unpaid salaries or pension, so why would you say Edo cant be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”