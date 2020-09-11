By Jennifer Okundia

31 year old content creator, motivational speaker and Nigerian rapper Elohor Eva Alordiah, popularly known as Eva, has a message for her fans.

The entertainer and entrepreneur known as one of the best female rappers in the country, stated that people should stop giving their time away for free.

She revealed in her social media post that individuals should learn to monetize their time and identify those taking their energy.

“You know them. They are the ones to come out of nowhere needing a favor, wanting to talk, “hey you” texts, nothing to give you always something to take. Put a price on your time hun, and know who is taking your energy.” she said.