By Taiwo Okanlawon

‘Fem’, the latest single of Nigerian singer and DMW record label boss, David Adeleke better known as Davido is already heading to two million views on YouTube less than 24 hours it was uploaded.

The superstar dropped the new single off his upcoming album after returning to social media, since he took his leave on 3 June—14 weeks in all.

About 16 hours after the video went online, it has now garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

“To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have…we say ‘#FEM,” he wrote.

The song became one of the major topics trending on Twitter after its released.