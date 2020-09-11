Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has said he was surprised over rumours linking him to Juventus.

The 33-year-old forward debunked the rumour in an interview with Telefoot when he was quizzed about the move.

“I was surprised to receive messages from friends this morning telling me about this rumour. That’s far from being the case. I am a Chelsea player and I feel good here”, he said.

After playing down speculations linking him to Italy he said, however, it feels good to get this kind of attention.

“It always feels good to get the attention of these kinds of clubs, it’s flattering. But I remain focused on Chelsea. We will see what will happen in the coming weeks. But there is nothing signed or done. I prefer to deny it.”

Rumours about Giroud leaving Chelsea were fuelled by Timo Werner’s arrival and Tammy Abraham’s return to fitness.