By Jennifer Okundia

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame, a recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown show housemate has bagged his debut Nollywood role.

This deal is courtesy of Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred.

The 29-year-old sailor from Edo State popular as Brighto, is the youngest of six children. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications.

Announcing the good new on Instagram, he wrote: What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming!

I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏

Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥

