By Jennifer Okundia

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate Asogwa Alexandra professionally known as Alex Unusual, displays throwback sultry pictures on her timeline.

She stated that she’s got what it takes to bless our timeline with the curvy photos, plus it is weekend already so why not?

‘Throwing it back because it’s Thursday and I’ve got what it takes. #tbt’ Alex captioned her post. See some more pictures…