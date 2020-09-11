By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu has been given a second after writing a secret love note to his love interest, Nengi.

Nengi and Ozo are currently one of the strongest pairs in the Lockdown.

Biggie had on Friday night gathered the housemates in the lounge and showed a video clip of Ozo mesmerising with Nengi, giving her some notes written on serviette papers.

According to Biggie, Ozo’s act contravened one of the rules of the game, which stated that there should not be any kind of secret communication.

Biggie, however, gave Ozo a final warning with the strike, stressing that another breach would lead to disqualification.

Reacting to the new development, Nengi urged Ozo to concentrate on why he is in the house and not make her his distraction.

“I don’t think I am worth all these you are going through and I feel like I am a distraction. I want you to leave me alone.

“Don’t forget why you are here because I haven’t forgotten why I am here. This is Big Brother. Let’s just leave all these and focus on why we are here.





In his response, Ozo said “I don’t want you to start thinking about these two strikes and that will stop you from all the normal stuff we used to do.

“I know I am meant to be more careful now,” he added.