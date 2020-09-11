By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Omashola Kola Oburoh, a former housemate of the BBNaija Season 4 ”pepper dem” edition has said that the reality TV show is getting boring since the disqualification of Erica Ngozi Nlewedim and eviction of Lucy Essien.

The former BBNaija star aired his view on his Twitter page.

PM NEWS recalls that Erica was disqualified last Sunday after erring some rules. That same day saw the eviction of Lucy as she had the least votes from fans.

According to Omashola, since Erica and Lucy left the show, there has been some sort of decorum in the house. He added that participants do not take the arena games seriously as they should.

Read the rest of his tweets below

This show is getting boring by the day, since Erica and Lucy left no more action again, kayode am tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around, this is not Ultimate love 😑 and the other houseMates what da fuck is going on? 🧐 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

I need some drama, action or someone should please entertain us, this is not what i subscribe for jare 🙄🙄 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

No more late night action, kidd can’t waya anymore, laycon is now forever happy. Even Neo is not warring me enough because of love… sometime I even forget there’s Dorahty in the house 😤 Biggy how far nah. Wetin dey play🧐 I want my DSTV subscription money back Abeg 😡😡 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020





Today is Friday and no one take the Arena game serious… that shit means a lot to me 🤯🤯 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020