Omashola

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Omashola Kola Oburoh, a former housemate of the BBNaija Season 4 ”pepper dem” edition has said that the reality TV show is getting boring since the disqualification of Erica Ngozi Nlewedim and eviction of Lucy Essien.

The former BBNaija star aired his view on his Twitter page.

PM NEWS recalls that Erica was disqualified last Sunday after erring some rules. That same day saw the eviction of Lucy as she had the least votes from fans.

According to Omashola, since Erica and Lucy left the show, there has been some sort of decorum in the house. He added that participants do not take the arena games seriously as they should.

Read the rest of his tweets below